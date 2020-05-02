STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'US was slow to understand how much coronavirus was spreading; missed chances to contain COVID'

The coronavirus was first reported late last year in China, the initial epicenter of the global pandemic.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The US government was slow to understand how much coronavirus was spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation, a top health official said Friday.

Limited testing and delayed travel alerts for areas outside China contributed to the jump in U.S. cases starting in late February, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We clearly didn't recognize the full importations that were happening," Schuchat told The Associated Press. The coronavirus was first reported late last year in China, the initial epicenter of the global pandemic.

But the U.S. has since become the hardest-hit nation, with about a third of the world's reported cases and more than a quarter of the deaths.

The CDC on Friday published an article, authored by Schuchat, that looked back on the U.S. response, recapping some of the major decisions and events of the last few months.

It suggests the nation's top public health agency missed opportunities to slow the spread.

Some public health experts saw it as important assessment by one of the nation's most respected public health doctors.

The CDC is responsible for the recognition, tracking and prevention of just such a disease.

But the agency has had a low profile during this pandemic, with White House officials controlling communications and leading most press briefings.

"The degree to which CDC's public presence has been so diminished is one of the most striking and frankly puzzling aspects of the federal government's response," said Jason Schwartz, assistant professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly celebrated a federal decision, announced on January 31, to stop entry into the U.S. of any foreign nationals who had traveled to China in the previous 14 days.

That took effect Feb. 2. China had imposed its own travel restrictions earlier, and travel out of its outbreak areas did indeed drop dramatically.

But in her article, Schuchat noted that nearly 2 million travelers arrived in the U.S. from Italy and other European countries during February.

The U.S.government didn't block travel from there until March 11. "The extensive travel from Europe, once Europe was having outbreaks, really accelerated our importations and the rapid spread," she told the AP.

"I think the timing of our travel alerts should have been earlier." She also noted in the article that more than 100 people who had been on nine separate Nile River cruises during February and early March had come to the U.S.

and tested positive for the virus, nearly doubling the number of known U.S. cases at that time. The article is carefully worded, but Schwartz saw it as a notable departure from the White House narrative.

"This report seems to challenge the idea that the China travel ban in late January was instrumental in changing the trajectory of this pandemic in the United States," he said.

In the article, Schuchat also noted the explosive effect of some late February mass gatherings, including a scientific meeting in Boston, the Mardis Gras celebration in New Orleans and a funeral in Albany, Georgia.

The gatherings spawned many cases, and led to decisions in mid-March to restrict crowds.

Asked about that during the interview, Schuchat said: "I think in retrospect, taking action earlier could have delayed further amplification (of the U.S. outbreak), or delayed the speed of it."

But she also noted there was an evolving public understanding of just how bad things were, as well as a change in what kind of measures "including stay-at-home orders" people were willing to accept.

"I think that people's willingness to accept the mitigation is unfortunately greater once they see the harm the virus can do," she said.

"There will be debates about should we have started much sooner, or did we go too far too fast." Schuchat's article still leaves a lot of questions unanswered, said Dr. Howard Markel, a public health historian at the University of Michigan.

It doesn't reveal what kind of proposals were made, and perhaps ignored, during the critical period before U.S. cases began to take off in late February, he said.

"I want to know the conversations, the memos the presidential edicts," said Markel, who's written history books on past pandemics.

"Because I still believe this did not need to be as bad as it turned out."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US China Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp