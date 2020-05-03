STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 29 Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

The refugees, including 15 women and six children, landed on Bhasan Char island on Saturday and are believed to be from one of several boats stuck at sea.

Rohingyas

File photo of Rohingyas (Photo|AP)

By Associated Press

DHAKA: At least 29 Rohingya refugees from a fishing boat floating in the Bay of Bengal for weeks have landed on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said Sunday.

The refugees, including 15 women and six children, landed on Bhasan Char island on Saturday and are believed to be from one of several boats stuck at sea, said Tonmoy Das, local chief government official in Noakhali district.

Das said food, doctors and a team of 10 policemen were sent to the island to take care of the refugees.

An official from Bangladesh's Refugee Commissioner's office in Cox's Bazar district said the office was aware of the development.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Rights groups say hundreds of Rohingya are stranded on at least two fishing trawlers between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

The refugees reportedly attempted to illegally reach Malaysia, but failed because of strict patrols to keep out the coronavirus.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims came to Bangladesh starting in August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown against them in response to an attack by insurgents.

Global rights groups and the UN have called the campaign ethnic cleansing involving rapes, killings and torching of thousands of homes.

Currently more than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh.

