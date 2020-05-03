STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former US president Bush calls on Americans to be empathetic, compassionate during pandemic

Besides Bush, former US president Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and author Deepak Chopra took part in the event.

Published: 03rd May 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

US President George Bush

Former US President George Bush (File photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Former US president George W Bush has called on the Americans to keep the virtues of empathy, compassion and kindness intact amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that these are the powerful tools that would help combat the deadly disease.

In the nearly 3-minute video message tweeted on Saturday, Bush encouraged people to be their best during the pandemic.

The tweet was posted by Bush's presidential centre.

It was part of The Call to Unite event that featured well-known celebrities and public figures making encouraging videos to inspire people to overcome the challenges posed by the global health crisis.

The 24-hour event, which was livestreamed on various online platforms, including Facebook, Youtube and Twitter, was organised by the Chairman of Special Olympics, Tim Shriver.

Besides Bush, former US president Bill Clinton, American media executive and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and Indian-American author Deepak Chopra were among those who took part in the event.

"We serve our neighbour by separating from them. We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. This requires us to not only be compassionate but creative in our outreach," Bush said in his message.

"Let us remember empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery. Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find the way to be present in the lives of others.

"In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We're human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God, we rise and fall together," he said.

Bush said he saw the nation "embrace unavoidable new duties" after the 9/11 terror attacks, and that "spirit is alive and well in America."

The former president also said that the impact of the pandemic will not be felt equally.

"Let's remember that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly. In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill and the unemployed," Bush said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the pandemic, which originated in China, has infected over 3.3 million people and claimed over 240,000 lives across the globe.

The US is the worst-affected country from the virus with over 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and more than 66,000 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
George W Bush Americans United States
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp