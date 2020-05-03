STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Foreign Office rejects 'baseless Indian allegations' of infiltration attempts across LoC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month said that the Indian Army is carrying out 'targeted strikes' on terror launch pads along the LoC.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Office on Saturday again rejected what it called the "baseless Indian allegations" of infiltration attempts and targeting of launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month said that the Indian Army is carrying out "targeted strikes" on terror launch pads along the LoC and eliminating the Pakistani infiltrators before they cross over to the Indian side.

ALSO READ| Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

"Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless Indian allegations of so-called infiltration attempts and preposterous claims of targeting of fictional launch pads along the Line of Control," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It claimed that India sought to use these allegations as a pretext for launching "false flag" operation. "Pakistan's policy and approach is clear as it does not allow use of its soil for any activity against anyone," said FO.

It said that Pakistan formally offers the United Nations to approach India for obtaining information of "launch pads".

