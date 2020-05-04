STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Japan set to extend emergency until May 31 as cases cross 15,000-mark

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to formally announce an extension after the plan gets parliamentary approval later Monday.

Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at a press conference in Tokyo after meeting with a panel of experts on the new coronavirus

Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at a press conference in Tokyo after meeting with a panel of experts on the new coronavirus. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that experts supported the government's plan to extend a state of emergency through the end of May.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to formally announce an extension after the plan gets parliamentary approval later Monday.

Japan has more than 15,000 cases and 510 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Nishimura earlier said Tokyo and other prefectures being hard hit by the virus are expected to keep the emergency measures fully in place, while they could be eased elsewhere if ample preventive steps are taken.

