Poisonous liquor consumption kills 12 in Nepal's Mahottari

All the deceased had similar complaints--stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting. Two other locals with similar symptoms are receiving treatment at the Janakpur-based Provincial Hospital.

Published: 04th May 2020

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: The consumption of poisonous liquor is considered as the prime reason behind the death of 12 locals in two adjoining settlements in Mahottari district over the past five days, according to a preliminary study carried out by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

Authorities have dispatched three health teams in the affected area after the reported deaths at Meghnath Gorhanna settlement of Bhangaha and Ahiman village of Bardibas Municipality in the past six days, Kathmandu Post reported.

The primary findings suggest that the locals became ill after consuming excessive amounts of liquor. However, the cause of the death will be confirmed only after the viscera test report comes out.

Authorities had collected the viscera samples of the deceased and sent them to the forensic science laboratory of Nepal Police in Kathmandu to be tested on Friday.

"We are waiting for the viscera report. All the deceased had drunk locally brewed alcohol and had suffered from similar health complications before dying. We are looking into other possible reasons behind the deaths as well," Girendra Jha, the health officer at the district public health office in Mahottari, told the Post.

On Friday, the local authorities had collected the viscera of 11 people who had died in the two adjoining settlements. The deceased, aged 26 to 55, are said to have died of consuming toxic moonshine. The viscera samples were collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory of Nepal police in Kathmandu.

