STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK PM Boris Johnson to set out plan for easing lockdown next week

Lockdown restrictions were first put in place on March 23, and extended for at least three weeks on April 16.

Published: 04th May 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing a protection mask to protect against coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A woman wearing a protection mask to protect against coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a plan for easing the countrys COVID-19 lockdown restrictions next week, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Gove stated that the UK "must carry on" until the Prime Minister reveals how social distancing measures, which were first imposed on March 23, will be relaxed, reports the Metro newspaper.

"His comprehensive plan will explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, how we can travel to work more safely, and how we can make life in the workplace safer," the Minister said.

ALSO READ | Doctors prepared for my death in COVID-19 battle: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson post recovery

Gove said that the restrictions can only start being relaxed when the government's "five tests" are met.

The five tests include the number of cases falling, a declining death rate, the NHS being prepared and measures in place to stop a second peak of the virus.

"We are consulting with employers and unions, professionals, and public health experts to establish how we can ensure that we have the safest possible working environments and the Prime Minister will be saying more later this week," Gove said/

He also acknowledged that the continuation of lockdown is impacting people's "mental and emotional well-being" as well as economic activity, said the Metro newspaper report.

Responding to a question, the Minister warned that relaxing the restrictions prematurely would be the "worst thing to do", as it could risk a second spike in the disease which has so far infected 187,842 people in the country and killed 28,520 others.

Lockdown restrictions were first put in place on March 23, and extended for at least three weeks on April 16.

The government has remained tight-lipped about how long the measures will likely last.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK lockdown UK COVID 19 lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp