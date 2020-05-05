STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Game on during COVID-19: Met Gala, 2020 Olympics and more

The Morning Standard takes a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:00 AM

Met Gala is going digital this year.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Just Do It

With the 2020 Olympics postponed to 2021, and sports stadia and arenas around the world emptied out and languishing amidst a global pandemic, three world class athletes decided they weren’t going to let a little thing like the 21st Century’s biggest health crisis stop them, and decided to compete from the safety of their own backyards. Three of the world’s most decorated pole vaulters – Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis, USA’s Sam Kendricks and France’s Renaud Lavillenie – gave it their all in the self-organised Ultimate Garden Clash on Sunday the first of its kind sporting events that was shown on various athletics’ Twitter, FB and YouTube channels. While Duplantis is the current world-record holder, Kendricks is a multiple-award winning world champion and Lavillenie took home the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Posing Pros

In the fashion world, the first Monday of May means only one thing: the Met Gala, which sees the biggest style icons in the world strut their stuff on the red carpet outside New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, under the auspices of iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour. With the Covid-19 pandemic playing spoilsport this year, and 2020’s exhibition, titled About Time: Fashion and Duration, indefinitely postponed, it fell to actor and provocateur Billy Porter to brainstorm the #MetGalaChallenge on Instagram, with help from the Vogue team. The idea is to recreate some of the most iconic outfits worn by celebrities in the past galas (think Jared Leto dressed like Jesus and walking around with a replica of his own head), using common household items. Well, the looks are streaming in, and they are positively eye-watering. Take a twirl, girl.

