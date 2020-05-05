STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore minister records message in Tamil, Bengali for migrant workers amid rising COVID-19 cases

Published: 05th May 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran has released a video message in Tamil and Bengali to address the concerns of foreign migrant workers, who are the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

So far, 19,410 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the country, most of whom are foreign workers from India and Bangladesh.

Singapore reported 632 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, out of whom only nine were Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

Speaking in Tamil, Iswaran explained the need for rapid testing among the foreign workers, who are mainly engaged in the construction sector, the Straits Times reported.

The Indian-origin minister said the Singapore government has "undertaken numerous efforts to enhance the quality of food and facilities" within the dormitories.

"If tested positive, we will provide (your friends) with the necessary medical care fully paid by the government. We will provide you with the necessary quality medical care as we do for Singaporeans.

ALSO READ | Nearly 4,800 Indians are COVID-19 positive but with mild conditions in Singapore

"This is our promise," Iswaran said in the video, which was dubbed in Bengali for Bangladeshi workers.

As of Monday, more than 5 per cent, or 16,383, of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories have tested positive for the virus, including a large number of Indians, the daily said.

Many workers remain quarantined in their rooms, while the stay-home notice period for work permit and S Pass holders in the construction sector has been extended by another two weeks to May 18.

In the video, Iswaran recalled when he approached four Indian superstars for words of encouragement for the workers.

Last month, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, composer A R Rahman, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan recorded messages for the migrant workers, which were posted by Iswaran on social media.

Reports of a large number of COVID-19 cases have brought the dormitories of migrant labourers in focus.

After the quarantine period began, reports of poor quality food were circulating online.

In the message, Iswaran said the food quality has improved greatly after initial hiccups in distribution and that over 10 million meals have been served to migrant workers in this period.

He said the dormitories have high-speed internet so that the workers can communicate with their families, enjoy films and avail information online.

