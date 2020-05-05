STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, singer Grimes welcome their first child together

For Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, this is the first baby while Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.

Published: 05th May 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Canadian singer Grimes gave birth to her first child on Monday, her boyfriend Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet.

According to People magazine, Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.

"Mom & baby all good.A few hours away!," he tweeted four hours later.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur did not reveal further details about the child.

For Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, this is the first baby while Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.

In early January, weeks after sparking pregnancy speculations with a baby bump photo, Grimes confirmed she was expecting, in a candid post shared on Instagram later that month.

She put out a selfie, asking her followers how they "cope with working and having a baby.I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal."

The 32-year-old singer continued, "Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn't rly understand what I was getting into."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elon Musk Grimes Tesla CEO
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp