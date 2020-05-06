Saudi man abuses non-Muslim Asian expat for 'not embracing Islam', arrested

By PTI

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have ordered the arrest of a citizen for abusing a non-Muslim Asian expatriate and asking him to embrace Islam, according to a media report on Tuesday.

A video went viral on social media showing the expat being insulted by an Arabic-speaking man, who does not appear in the clip, for having not embraced Islam and for not fasting, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

A monitoring centre affiliated with the public prosecution examined the video which "shows the citizen's use of abusive words against the Asian resident on the pretext of inviting him to Islam", an official source at the Public Prosecution was quoted as saying. "The public prosecution ordered the arrest of the abusive citizen," the source added.