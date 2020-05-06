STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

X AE A-12: Elon Musk's fiancee Grimes reveals the meaning of their newborn son's name

On Tuesday night, Musk also chimed in during family Twitter time as he updated his fans that the baby was 'happy, healthy & cute as a button'.

Published: 06th May 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla chief Elon Musk with his new born baby-named 'X AE A-12'

Tesla chief Elon Musk with his new born baby-named 'X AE A-12' (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Canadian singer Grimes shed some light on the name of her newborn son with multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk -- X AE A-12. The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name.

Apparently, the 'X' stands for "the unknown variable," 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of AI (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, or, in Grimes' words, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

The 'Genesis' singer added, "A=Archangel, my favourite song," before wrapping things up with the words "metal rat."

On Tuesday night, Musk also chimed in during family Twitter time as he updated his fans that the baby was "happy, healthy & cute as a button" in the replies of a tweet about EPA testing for the Tesla Model S from Monday night -- the same one in which he announced the child's birth.

According to Page Six, X AE A-12 is Grimes' first child. Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Grimes X AE A12 Elon Musk Elon Musk baby
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp