X AE A-12: Elon Musk's fiancee Grimes reveals the meaning of their newborn son's name

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Canadian singer Grimes shed some light on the name of her newborn son with multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk -- X AE A-12. The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name.

Apparently, the 'X' stands for "the unknown variable," 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of AI (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, or, in Grimes' words, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

The 'Genesis' singer added, "A=Archangel, my favourite song," before wrapping things up with the words "metal rat."

On Tuesday night, Musk also chimed in during family Twitter time as he updated his fans that the baby was "happy, healthy & cute as a button" in the replies of a tweet about EPA testing for the Tesla Model S from Monday night -- the same one in which he announced the child's birth.

According to Page Six, X AE A-12 is Grimes' first child. Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.