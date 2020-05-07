Israel MPs approve Netanyahu-Gantz unity government
Parliament backed the coalition deal by 71 votes to 37, a statement said, with the two men expected to swear in the power-sharing government next week.
JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers approved the formation of a unity government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his erstwhile rival Benny Gantz Thursday, paving the way to an end to more than a year of deadlock.
