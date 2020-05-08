STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan to lift lockdown in phases from May 9; coronavirus cases rise to 24,526

"We have decided to lift the lockdown. I must make it clear that lockdown will be lifted from Saturday not from tomorrow but from Saturday," the prime minister said in a televised briefing.

Published: 08th May 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

People pray before receiving free food for breaking their fast on the second day of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sunday, April 26, 2020.

People pray before receiving free food for breaking their fast on the second day of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will begin easing its nationwide lockdown in a phase-wise manner by allowing various businesses to open up from Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday, citing the economic crisis due to the shutdown even as the country recorded a rise in new coronavirus cases with over 24,000 people infected so far.

The premier made the announcement after chairing the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad where recommendations made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding reopening of small businesses and educational institutions by easing lockdown curbs in the wake coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

"We have decided to lift the lockdown. I must make it clear that lockdown will be lifted from Saturday not from tomorrow but from Saturday," the prime minister said in a televised briefing.

He said the decision was taken as businesses and people were facing problems.

"We are doing it because the people are in extreme difficulty. Small business owners, daily-wagers, laborers are facing difficulties. We fear that small and medium industries may completely vanish if we do not lift the lockdown," he said.

He said 35 percent of revenue collection decreased and exports shrunk.

"We have already opened the construction sector and from today we are going to open various sectors relating to the construction industry."

He agreed that the situation was not clear as the curve of coronavirus cases was going up and there was no indication when the peak would be reached.

He said Pakistan did not witness a peak as was witnessed in the European countries.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients stands at 24,644 with 9,195 cases in Punjab, 9,093 in Sindh, 3,712 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 1,495 in Balochistan, 388 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 521 in Islamabad and 76 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The coronavirus death toll jumped to 585 on Thursday. The virus has claimed at least 578 lives while at least 6,464 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Khan urged the people to maintain social distancing and following the official guidelines. He said that the success of this next phase would depend on the cooperation of the people.

He said public transport would not be open as provinces opposed the decision but clarify that he was in favor of opening public transport.

"We have asked the provinces to make SOPs so that public transport could be made functional. Public transport has even opened in the countries where 30,000 people passed away due to coronavirus," he said.

Khan said about 125,000 Pakistanis wanted to come back but it would take time as a government needs to put them in quarantine.

"When we bring people from abroad we have to conduct tests, keep them in quarantine and we do not have that many resources," he said.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that six major decisions had been taken about the lifting of restrictions.

He said more sectors related to construction will be opened; selected OPDs in hospitals will be opened to treat specific diseases and illnesses; markets will open after sehri (start of fast at dawn) but close at 5 pm; markets will remain closed for two days per week, and small markets will also be allowed to open.

However, the reopening of schools was delayed on the demand of various provinces, according to Umar.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that all schools, universities, and other educational institutions will remain closed till July 15.

The Prime Minister's focal person on coronavirus Faisal Sultan said that the number of news patients was increasing due to more tests being done. But, he said, still the trajectory was slower.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases Pakistan coronavirus lockdown coronavirus COVID 19 Pakistan coronavirus lockdown lift
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp