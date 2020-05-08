STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tinder to launch in-app video chats

Dating application Tinder is now testing a new interactive video feature, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Published: 08th May 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tinder, Dating app

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Dating application Tinder is now testing a new interactive video feature in the form of live trivia, the company confirmed on Thursday.

According to The Verge, the test will be rolling out to an undisclosed percentage of users and is designed to help Tinder experiment with live video while also matching people up.

Since it's going to be a new option, there's no set time when the trivia will show up, and the game's mechanics could change frequently.

The game will be between a group of people who can broadcast live, as the screenshots appear to suggest. A live chat is also present.

"Similar to our first digital shared experience offered on Tinder, Swipe Night, we plan to bring more of these activities to Tinder in the future. However, these concepts are only a test and may never launch. We look forward to providing more information when it's available," says the company.

Slowly introducing its video and interactive experiences on the platform, the company started the advancement with looping GIFs and then with Swipe Night.

As confirmed by Match Group, Tinder would launch its own one-on-one video chat feature this year, as well, but this trivia function seems to be more of a way to help people connect and find something to do rather than just messaging.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tinder video video chats Dating application
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp