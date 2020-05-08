STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Donald Trump's valet tests coronavirus positive

It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive.

Published: 08th May 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday.

It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and "remain in good health."

It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.

The person tested positive on Wednesday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, "We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus."

He added, "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

A person familiar with the matter said the member of the military who tested positive was one of the president's valets. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The White House instituted safety protocols nearly two months ago, including frequent temperature checks.

Last month it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those in close proximity to the president, with staffers being tested about once a week.

Several valets cater to the president and his guests at the White House, both in the West Wing and in the White House residence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump valet tests positive coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp