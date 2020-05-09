STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China reports 15 new asymptomatic, all domestic coronavirus cases

Death toll in China remained at 4,633 as no new fatalities have been reported on Friday while the total number of cases stood at 82,887.

Medical workers from Beijing walk near a park during a day off as the city of Wuhan slowly loosens up ahead of a lifting of the two month long lockdown in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Medical workers from Beijing walk near a park during a day off as the city of Wuhan slowly loosens up ahead of a lifting of the two month long lockdown. (File Photo | AP)

BEIJING: China has reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, taking their total to 836 while one new imported COVID-19 infection was confirmed, health officials said on Saturday.

According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), as for Friday 836 asymptomatic cases, including 63 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

The NHC said one imported case of coronavirus was reported on Friday and 15 new asymptomatic cases, all domestic ones, were confirmed in the country.

Most of the asymptomatic cases were being reported from first coronavirus epicentres Hubei province and its capital Wuhan where no confirmed cases were reported for the 35 days, the local health commission said.

Normalcy is returning to the province as the lockdown has been lifted and offices, business and factories have been opened since last month.

The province still has 628 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 13 new cases were reported on Friday, the commission said.

Death toll in China remained at 4,633 as no new fatalities have been reported on Friday while the total number of cases stood at 82,887, including 208 patients who were still being treated, the NHC said.

