COVID-19 lockdown: Restrictions eased in least-hit areas of Spain

Spain's health minister reported 143 new confirmed fatalities from the virus on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since March 19.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Spain coronavirus cases

A man speaks on his phone outside an unemployment office in Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Roughly half of Spain's 47 million inhabitants will be able to enjoy their first drink or meal at an outdoor terrace on Monday, but residents of Madrid and Barcelona have to wait.

The two major cities have been hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Spain's government is allowing other areas to further loosen restrictions that have been in place for nearly two months.

Bar and restaurant owners in cities like Sevilla and Bilbao will be able to open 50% of their outdoor seating for customers, while residents there will be allowed meet in groups of up to 10 people, and go to church, theaters and museums in limited numbers.

Small shops will be able to open without the requirement for an appointment.

Officials are under pressure to revive a flagging economy amid rocketing unemployment.

Spain's health minister reported 143 new confirmed fatalities from the virus on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since March 19.

The total death toll for Spain is 26,621 since the start of the outbreak. More than 136,000 have recovered.

