STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore sees drop in new coronavirus cases

As many as 2,296 COVID-19 patients have been recovered, while there were 20 deaths due to the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Published: 10th May 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers, wearing face mask enter the gate of a dormitory compound for foreign workers placed under quarantine to battle the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore

Police officers, wearing face mask enter the gate of a dormitory compound for foreign workers placed under quarantine to battle the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday saw a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases as the city-state reported 753 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total to 22,460, majority of them foreign nationals, including Indians, living in dormitories.

As many as 2,296 COVID-19 patients have been recovered, while there were 20 deaths due to the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Of the 753 new cases reported on Saturday, 739 are work permit holders (foreigners) residing in worker dormitories, the Health Ministry said.

There were three new cases among work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

Six cases are Singapore citizens, while three are permanent residents (foreigners).

As many as 23 patients are in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that 19,020 coronavirus patients are in isolation.

On Friday, Singapore had reported 768 new cases of coronavirus.

Singapore currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia and saw a surge in cases in last few weeks, especially after the medical testing of foreign workers, many of them Indians, living in dormitories.

After a drop in COVID-19 cases in the local community, Singapore eased some restrictions from May 5, including allowing residents to exercise in the common areas of strata-titled residential buildings such as private condominiums, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

Traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture was also allowed to resume for pain management, the report said.

Meanwhile, some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will also be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks, authorities had announced recently.

As part of the gradual easing of circuit breaker' measures, schools will start to bring back students in small groups for face-to-face lessons from May 19, with priority given to graduating cohorts.

But National Development Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned in a press conference on Friday that Singaporeans should not rush to go out when businesses reopen on May 12.

"We are making progress because of the circuit breaker and we should continue to do our part to comply with the measures for the rest of the circuit breaker period. We should remain vigilant and not take any chances," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp