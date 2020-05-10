STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban say they don't have missing US contractor Mark Frerichs

Published: 10th May 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Navy veteran turned contractor Mark R Frerichs

Navy veteran turned contractor Mark R Frerichs (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Taliban leaders searched their ranks, including the much-feared Haqqani network, and on Sunday said they are not holding Mark R Frerichs, a Navy veteran turned contractor who was disappeared in Afghanistan in late January.

"We don't have any information about the missing American," Sohail Shaheen, Taliban's political spokesman, told the AP in a message on Sunday.

A second Taliban official familiar with the talks with the United States said "formally and informally" the Taliban have notified US officials they are not holding Frerichs.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban signed in February to allow America and NATO countries to withdraw their troops and end decades of war, asked for Frierchs' release during his meetings this week in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office.

In a statement late Saturday by the US Embassy in Kabul, Khalilzad also sought Pakistan's help in locating Frierchs.

He arrived in Islamabad on Friday from Doha before heading next door to India in his pursuit of a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, where Taliban leaders have found a safe haven since their overthrow in 2001 by the US-led coalition, has worked with the US to get a peace deal with the Taliban.

While it still has influence with the insurgents, a deep mistrust between the militant movement and Taliban exists.

Pakistan kept the Taliban's chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in jail for eight years after his arrest in a joint Pakistan-CIA operation in 2010, apparently because he had opened peace talks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai but without Pakistan or Washington's involvement.

Since his release in late 2018 to push the US-Taliban peace process forward, he has returned only once to Pakistan and has quietly been relocating his family to the Middle East.

Earlier this week, the FBI took the unusual step of putting out a poster with Frerichs' picture on it seeking information into his disappearance and whereabouts, something they have not done in previous incidents where the Taliban have taken hostages.

Previous talks have been held quietly, intelligence gathered and often many months later hostages' fate is known, having either found their freedom or died.

Khalilzad's latest trip to the region, according to a US State Department announcement, includes Doha, Islamabad and New Delhi but not Kabul, where political turmoil has stymied progress on the deal's next and critical phase of intra-Afghan talks.

Afghanistan's political leaders are still disputing last year's presidential polls.

A frustrated US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in March cut USD 1 billion in aid to Afghanistan after a surprise visit to the Afghan capital failed to bring about an agreement between the two leaders  Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah.

Khalilzad however has been pressing forward pushing the Taliban to agree to a reduction in violence in an effort to move Afghanistan toward a lasting peace.

The US and NATO however have started their troop withdrawal, which will be completed by next year if the Taliban keep to their promise in the deal to fight terrorist groups, particularly the Islamic State and guarantee Afghan territory is not used again to attack the United States or its allies.

