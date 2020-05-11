STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases, deaths over 11,000

On Saturday, Brazil's parliament declared national three-day mourning for the victims of COVID-19.

Published: 11th May 2020 02:26 PM

A homeless man eats food given to him by volunteers during a quarantine imposed by the state government to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, April 27, 2020.

Brazil: A homeless man eats food given to him by volunteers during a quarantine imposed by the state government. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

BRASILIA: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 160,000 with the country's COVID-19 death toll standing at over 11,000 according to Health Ministry data.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 6,760 new coronavirus cases bringing the total up to 162,699 the ministry said on Sunday. In the same period, 496 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the country with the total death toll now standing at 11,123.

On Saturday, Brazil's health ministry said that across a 24-hour period, 10,611 new coronavirus cases and 730 new COVID-19 fatalities had been registered in Brazil.

READ| In fight over Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's coronavirus testing, crisis looms

The number of recovered individuals in the country stands at over 61,000 which is almost 40 per cent of all the cases.

On Saturday, Brazil's parliament declared national three-day mourning for the victims of COVID-19.

