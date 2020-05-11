STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese investment in US drops to lowest level since 2009 Recession of USD 5 billion

The decline in Beijing's investment in the United States reflected tensions between the world's two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.

Published: 11th May 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: China's direct investment in the United States fell last year to its lowest level since the Great Recession, even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of global commerce. The decline in Beijing's investment in the United States reflected tensions between the world's two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.

A report out Monday from the National Committee on US-China Relations and the Rhodium Group consultancy found that China's direct investment in the US dropped from USD 5.4 billion in 2018 to USD 5 billion last year, the lowest level since the recession year of 2009.

Direct investment includes mergers, acquisitions and investments in things like offices and factories but not financial investments like purchases of stocks and bonds.

ALSO READ| US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China

The report found that Chinese direct investment in the United States virtually vanished - to USD 200 million - from January-March this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the world economy US investment in China ticked up last year - to USD 14 billion from USD 13 billion in 2018.

But that increase largely reflected previously announced projects, including Tesla's factory in Shanghai. The report found that two-way investment between the United States and China fell to a seven-year low. US regulators, worried that China will gain access to sensitive American technology, have been taking a harder look at Chinese investment in the United States, a shift mandated by a 2018 law.

The two countries have also sparred over US charges that China uses abusive tactics, including forcing foreign companies to hand over trade secrets and outright cyber-theft, in its effort to surpass American technological dominance.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on about USD 360 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Trump administration and Beijing reached an interim trade agreement in January intended to ease the tension. But the pact was quickly overtaken by the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US China ties China investment US US China trade US China relations Rhodium Group
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp