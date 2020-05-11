STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malta's envoy to Finland resigns after comparing German chancellor Angela Merkel to Hitler

The Maltese foreign ministry told Michael Zammit Tabona to remove the message and the diplomat, who served as ambassador to Finland since 2014, had resigned.

Published: 11th May 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Maltese diplomat Michael Zammit Tabona

Ex-Maltese diplomat Michael Zammit Tabona (Photo| Facebook)

By AFP

VALLETTA (MALTA): Malta's ambassador to Finland has resigned after a Facebook post in which he compared German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, The Times of Malta reported. "75 years ago we stopped hitler. Who will stop Angela merkel? She has fulfilled hitlers dream! To control Europe," envoy Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in the post which has since been deleted.

The Maltese foreign ministry told him to remove the message and the diplomat, who served as ambassador to Finland since 2014, had resigned, the newspaper said Sunday. Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo told the Times of Malta that an apology would be sent to the German embassy.

