US Vice President Mike Pence not in quarantine; has tested negative for COVID-19: Spokesman

Another official said that Pence schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he is not doing a full self-isolation.

Published: 11th May 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 07:58 AM

Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo | AP)

US Vice President Mike Pence (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON:  US Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and has tested negative to COVID-19, his spokesman said on Sunday, after a close aide was confirmed to have been infected.

Pence would go to work at the White House on Monday, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement following some US media reports that Pence would be self-isolating. "Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," O'Malley said.

ALSO READ: Mike Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus, second case in White House

"Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow." Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive, it was revealed on Friday, while President Trump's valet also tested positive last week.

Top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci -- who has become the trusted face of the government's virus response -- told CNN he would undergo a "modified quarantine" after testing negative and having not been in close proximity to Miller.

73-year-old President Donald Trump, 60-year-old Pence and many others at the White House are tested daily. But Trump and Pence often defy the medical experts' guidance about wearing protective masks. The US, which has recorded 79,500 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, has also suffered its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

