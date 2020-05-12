STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

American pilot dies in light plane crash while carrying humanitarian supplies to Indonesia

Flying is the only practical way of accessing many areas in the mountainous and jungle-clad easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAYAPURA: An American pilot died after her light plane crashed into a lake on Tuesday while delivering humanitarian supplies in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua, police said.

The pilot, Joyce Chaisin Lin, 40, of Ohio, apparently had technical problems two minutes after takeoff from Sentani airport in the provincial capital of Jayapura, Papua police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal said.

He said she sent a distress call and requested to return to the airport, but the control tower then lost contact with her.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Kamal said Lin, an information technology graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was the only person on the plane, which was carrying food, books and school kits for indigenous Papuan people in the remote village of Mamit.

"She has dedicated her life to transporting humanitarian supplies and missionaries to hard-to-reach areas in Papua," Kamal said.

The US-made Quest Kodiak 100 single-engine plane operated by the Mission Aviation Fellowship was on a one-hour flight from Sentani to the mountainous district of Tolikara when it crashed into Lake Sentani.

Rescuers found her body two hours after the crash at a depth of approximately 13 metres (43 feet).

Flying is the only practical way of accessing many areas in the mountainous and jungle-clad easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua.

Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea, was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham.

A small, poorly armed separatist group has been battling for independence since then.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indonesia plane crash coronavirus american pilot essentials
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp