COVID-19: Parts of upstate New York ready to reopen by weekend, says Governor Andrew Cuomo

The reopening regions still need to work out logistics, such as creating regional control rooms to monitor the effects of the reopening.

Published: 12th May 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Several regions of upstate New York that have shown progress in taming the coronavirus outbreak are ready to gradually restart economic activity by the end of the week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo shut down the entire state March 22 as the New York City area emerged as a global pandemic hot spot, but the outbreak has been less severe in the state's smaller cities and rural areas.

He said three upstate regions have met all criteria for opening some business activity after May 15: the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes.

Other upstate regions are making and could follow soon after.

The reopening regions still need to work out logistics, such as creating regional control rooms to monitor the effects of the reopening.

This is the next big step in this historic journey, the Democratic governor said at his daily briefing.

New York's first tentative steps toward reopening follow other states that have already relaxed restrictions.

Cuomo last week said regions of the state could phase in reopening if they met seven conditions.

COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations need to trend down and there must be enough hospital beds to meet a surge.

Counties also have to beef up testing and contact tracing.

And businesses will need to take steps to protect workers.

The economic reopening will happen in four phases.

The first businesses that can open will include construction, manufacturing and retail with curb-side pickup.

Additionally, landscaping and gardening businesses and drive-in theaters can open statewide, the governor said.

In a nod to social activities, Cuomo said the state also is relaxing restrictions on low-risk outdoor activities such as tennis.

