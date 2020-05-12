STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No fresh cases on Tuesday as China fears second wave of coronavirus

Published: 12th May 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 02:14 PM

A a staff member checking the body temperature of children before they enter a classroom at a kindergarten in Yongzhou in China. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China reported no new domestic coronavirus infections on Tuesday, after two consecutive days of double-digit increases fuelled fears of a second wave of infections.

China has largely brought the virus under control, but it remains on edge, fearful that a second wave could undermine its efforts to get the economy back up and running.

A new cluster reappeared over the weekend in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged, while the northeastern city of Shulan was placed under lockdown Sunday after another outbreak emerged.

On Monday, China's National Health Commission reported 17 new cases, five of them in Wuhan. Seven of the new cases were imported.

A day earlier, China announced the first double-digit increase in nationwide cases in nearly 10 days, saying 14 new infections had been confirmed. Wuhan also saw its first new case in over a month.

For the 27th consecutive day, there were no deaths reported. One imported case was recorded.

The country’s official death toll remains at 4,633, while the total number of infections in the mainland is 82,919.

