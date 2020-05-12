UK man charged for racially abusing Indian-origin BBC reporter

By IANS

LONDON: A man was charged in the UK on Tuesday after a BBC reporter was subjected to racist abuse as she prepared for a live broadcast.

Journalist Sima Kotecha said she and her team faced "racist and abusive behaviour" while preparing to conduct interviews in Leicester city centre on Sunday, the BBC reported.

Russell Rawlingson, 50, of Glenfield Road in Leicester, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour causing distress.

He will appear via video-link at Leicester Magistrates' Court later in the day. Kotecha was due to interview people on Sunday evening following the prime minister's statement on the coronavirus lockdown.

The segment was cancelled and the incident reported to police.

A BBC spokesman said: "While preparing to broadcast, our reporter, her production team and guests were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour.

"We will not tolerate racism or abuse of our staff."