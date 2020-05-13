Coronavirus: US could do 40 million to 50 million tests per month by September, says official

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Trump administration testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir tells the Senate that the US could be performing at least 40 million to 50 million tests per month by September.

But that would work out to only between 1.3 million to 1.7 million tests per day.

Harvard researchers say the United States must be doing 900,000 by this Friday in order to safely reopen.

Giroir is assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

He spoke via video conference on Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee.