STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian government submits more proof against Nirav Modi in money laundering case

But Modi's defence team has raised objections to the late submission as a "very troubling" and "highly contentious" move.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The Indian government on Wednesday submitted further documents as "corroboratory evidence" in its case of fraud and money laundering against fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is contesting his extradition to India at an ongoing hearing in Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

District Judge Samuel Goozee expressed his concern at the late submission of the documents, said to include largely bank statements relating to the diamond merchant's companies, but has agreed to consider the application for their submission.

"I am going to need a very good explanation as to why these were not identified as evidence before," he said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing in court on behalf of the Indian authorities, said while it was not necessary for the judge to see the new evidence, the documents "help clarify matters" and "back up what is already said" on the charge against Modi of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) by deceitfully obtaining letters of undertaking (LoUs), or bank guarantees, and then laundering the proceeds through a complex set of worldwide transactions using dummy companies.

But Modi's defence team has raised objections to the late submission as a "very troubling" and "highly contentious" move.

"Our case seems to have become a stress test for the government of India and for them to provide random pieces of evidence," said Modi's barrister Clare Montgomery.

The third day of the five-day extradition trial, being held in a partly remote setting, was disrupted a few times as the link to the court's common viewing platform (CVP) faced some technical issues.

It was finally stabilized for two defence witnesses to give their evidence via videolink  Thierry Fritsch, a high-end French jewellery expert, and Justice Abhay Thipsay from India.

Fritsch, who had served on the Advisory Board of Nirav Modi's company for three years since 2015, vouched for Modi's "integrity" and skills as a great entrepreneur and a creative person, who was passionate about establishing the first international brand of luxury jewellery out of India.

"I was totally impressed with the craftsmanship at the workshop (in India). It was the best quality I could see anywhere in the world," he said.

While his evidence was countered by the CPS as Fritsch being involved with only one aspect of the Nirav Modi brand, Justice Thipsay's witness statement on the legal nuances under Indian law around the inadmissibility of the some of the police statements, as well as the definition of deception under Indian law, was also challenged.

The 49-year-old jeweller has been following the court proceedings via videolink from a room at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, where he has been lodged since his arrest in March last year.

Dressed in formals, he can be seen listening carefully and occasionally making notes as he refers to papers on a desk.

Modi has made repeated attempts at bail over the past year, each of which were turned down as he is deemed a flight risk.

The jeweller was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard and will be the subject of a second hearing in September when the two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or criminal intimidation to cause death are to be heard.

The judge has said that both the cases are "inextricably linked" and therefore the judgment will be handed down only at the end of both hearings.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirav Modi PNB bank fraud case extradition UK prison UK government money laundering
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp