Indian-origin South Africans 'musical' initiative to fight coronavirus blues becomes global hit

The group members said they now have their hands full every day of the week with demands from artists who want a slot on their Facebook page.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:32 AM

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The initiative by a group of Indian-origin South African musicians showcasing their talent online during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has become an international hit.

The 'SA Musicians against COVID-19' project helps artists to showcase their talent in Indian music and song, sometimes accompanied by dance as well.

The project was started by Johannesburg residents -- Lexy Shunmoogam, Chitra Perumal, Kreasan Moodley and Guru Pooven Pillay -- as a way to keep people entertained for a few hours in the weekend during the lockdown by bringing all singers and musicians together in a musical extravaganza via Facebook.

The initiative has now become an international hit.

The group members said they now have their hands full every day of the week with demands from artists who want a slot on their Facebook page.

Almost every leading artist from South Africa who performs religious or cultural songs, especially in the Tamil community, has already been featured, with the organisers having to turn down many requests from performers in India and other countries.

"Our aim was to showcase the talent that we have right here at home, including providing a platform for children who are learning the art form with local teachers.

We could hardly foreseen how artists who have never ever performed together would be on the same platform at some stage," Shunmoogam said.

"What started as a small and humble initiative has now become a unique and almost unequalled 'Concert from Home' event, galvanising tens of thousands of people across the world through music," he said.

Last week the 'SA Musicians against COVID-19' Facebook page featured priests from various temples across the country performing Kavady prayers.

"The demand for performances of light music and cover versions of Indian film songs has also been huge, so we had a special weekend from May 15-17 where artists will perform in this genre only," Shunmoogam said.

