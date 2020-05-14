Car bomb explosion kills five in Afghanistan's Gardiz, Taliban claims responsibility

By ANI

KABUL: At least five people were killed when a car bomb exploded in front of the gate of a Defense Ministry facility in Gardiz city, the center of eastern Paktia province, on Thursday morning.

Tolo News citing a spokesperson for the Afghan National Army's 203 Corps said that 19 others including 5 security force members were injured in the explosion.

The Army spokesperson said that the explosives were placed in a Mazda truck that was detonated in front of the gate of the facility at around 8:30 am.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.