STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Pakistan gears up to resume train services

The minister expressed hope that the prime minister would approve the resumption of train services before Eid-ul-Fitr, which would fall on May 25.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

People pray before receiving free food for breaking their fast during Ramzan. (Photo| AP)

People pray before receiving free food for breaking their fast during Ramzan. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is preparing to resume train services and allow public transport vehicles to operate under strict procedures to prevent any further increase in the deadly coronavirus infections in the country, according to a media report on Thursday.

Pakistan has started easing the month-long lockdown in a phased manner despite a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases which has now touched 35,788 infections with 770 deaths so far.

Pakistan Railways is preparing to resume its operations and will operate 28 trains in the first stage after the permission is granted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

"Engine drivers and carriage staff have been instructed to remain ready to return to work.

The trains will be washed after every journey," the report said.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Railways had announced its decision to partially restore its operations from May 10.

However, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 turned down Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid's proposal to partially resume train services.

After failing to garner support of all the provinces to resume train services from May 10, the minister has appealed to Prime Minister Khan to allow some trains to start with, vowing that all anti-coronavirus measures will be strictly followed.

The minister expressed hope that the prime minister would approve the resumption of train services before Eid-ul-Fitr, which would fall on May 25.

The district administrations have formulated the guidelines for ensuring social distancing and other precautionary measures in consultation with the transporters.

They have been forwarded to the government for approval, the report said.

Haji Zahoor Elahi and Asif Khan, leaders of the transporters association, told reporters that sanitiser walkthrough gates would be installed at bus stations and none of the passengers would be allowed to enter the bus stations without masks.

They said the passengers, as well as the drivers and the conductors, would be required to wear masks and gloves.

Passengers will be checked with thermal scanners before boarding buses and those suffering from any symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel.

Buses would be cleaned with chlorinated water after every journey.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp