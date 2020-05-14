Vande Bharat Mission: Air India special flight to Chennai with 158 Indians takes off from Dhaka
Meanwhile, a passenger who will board the repatriation flight from San Francisco to Delhi lauded the Indian government for the intiative.
DHAKA: Air India flight to Chennai with 158 Indians on-board took off from Dhaka on Thursday.
"With the take off of @airindiain to #Chennai with 158 Indian Citizens, Phase 1 of #VandeBharatMission from #Dhaka has been accomplished. We thank #TeamIndia & all our citizens for cooperating with us," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said in a tweet.
The flight to Tamil Nadu's Chennai, took off at 11:20 AM.
A passenger Ravi said: "Kudos to Indian embassy and the people working here. They have done a remarkable job."
"I would like to give a big shout out to all the officials who have been working tirelessly day and night to bring us back. Thank you, PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," the passenger who will board repatriation flight from San Francisco to Delhi said.
Under Vande Bharat Mission, India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 amid lockdown.