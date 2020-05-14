STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India special flight to Chennai with 158 Indians takes off from Dhaka

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

DHAKA:  Air India flight to Chennai with 158 Indians on-board took off from Dhaka on Thursday.

"With the take off of @airindiain to #Chennai with 158 Indian Citizens, Phase 1 of #VandeBharatMission from #Dhaka has been accomplished. We thank #TeamIndia & all our citizens for cooperating with us," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said in a tweet.

The flight to Tamil Nadu's Chennai, took off at 11:20 AM.

A passenger Ravi said: "Kudos to Indian embassy and the people working here. They have done a remarkable job."

READ| Air India to operate 149 repatriation flights to 31 countries in second phase

Meanwhile, a passenger who will board the repatriation flight from San Francisco to Delhi lauded the Indian government for the intiative.

"I would like to give a big shout out to all the officials who have been working tirelessly day and night to bring us back. Thank you, PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," the passenger who will board repatriation flight from San Francisco to Delhi said.

Under Vande Bharat Mission, India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 amid lockdown. 

