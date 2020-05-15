STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brazil's Health Minister resigns after one month on the job amid surging COVID-19 cases in country

Officials say that more than 13,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, though some experts say the figure is significantly higher due to insufficient testing.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:29 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, right, embraces Nelson Teich after his appointment as health minister on April 17, 2020.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, right, embraces Nelson Teich after his appointment as health minister on April 17, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazil's health minister, who took office less than a month ago, resigned on Friday in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and President Jair Bolsonaro's pressure for the nation to prioritize the economy over health-driven lockdowns.

Nelson Teich's resignation was confirmed by the Health Ministry. The oncologist, a former health care consultant, took the job on April 17 under pressure to align the ministry’s actions with the president’s view that the economy must not be destroyed by restrictions to control spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro fired Teich's predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after disagreements over efforts to contain the new coronavirus. Mandetta was one of Brazil's most popular ministers.

Officials say that more than 13,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, though some experts say the figure is significantly higher due to insufficient testing, and analysts say the peak of the crisis has yet to hit Latin America’s largest nation.

