STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Local epidemiology should guide focussed action in 'new normal' COVID-19 world: WHO

In every transmission scenario, the core public health measures remain - rapidly detect, test, isolate, care and trace contacts, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

Published: 15th May 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South-East Asia, the WHO on Friday cautioned countries in the region to take "evidence-informed action" and conduct careful assessment of the local epidemiology before winding down the health and social measures taken to combat the virus.

The region has nearly 122,000 cases and 4,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

In India, the death toll rose to 2,649 and the number of cases climbed to 81,970, according to the latest data. Countries in the region are in various transmission scenarios and the cases are increasing.

In every transmission scenario, the core public health measures remain - rapidly detect, test, isolate, care and trace contacts, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

Singh said moving forward "we need to scale up these measures".

She said the focus should be on the local epidemiology of COVID-19, to identify hot-spots and clusters, and the capacity of systems and responders to find, isolate and care for cases, and quarantine contacts.

"Countries in the region must continue to take evidence-informed action and conduct careful risk assessments while winding back public health and social measures," the WHO regional director said.

In the coming period all efforts should be made to control and suppress the spread of COVID-19, strengthen and maintain health services, and support each other to stay safe, healthy, and well, she said.

The regional director, who held a virtual briefing with health officials of the 11 member-countries for the forthcoming virtual 73rd World Health Assembly session, said despite the region being the first to get an importation of COVID-19 on January 13 in Thailand, early and aggressive measures, including unprecedented physical distancing measures, have helped keep the number of cases low as compared to other parts of the world.

"The region with one-fourth of the global population and disproportionate disease burden, however, continues to be vulnerable in view of high population densities, mega-urban slums, migrant groups, socio-economic drivers impacting compliance to physical and social distancing, in addition to the global shortage of essential medicines and commodities," she said.

"There can be no illusions: We are in this for the long haul," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WHO Coronavirus SOuth East Asia coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp