Dutch govt advises single people should find a 'sex buddy' during lockdown

By IANS

LONDON: If you are single and live in The Netherlands, you can find a 'sex buddy during the coronavirus lockdown as the Dutch government has issued new guidance to such people seeking intimacy.

According to the guidance issued by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), single people seeking intimacy during the pandemic should come to an arrangement with one other person.

The guidance said that sex with a regular partner is possible because they are very close and it is practically impossible to avoid each other physically.

"However, the two should avoid physical intimacy if one of them suspects that they are infected with the COVID-19 infection," the advisory said.

It added that 'sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible' and named 'telling erotic stories' or 'masturbating together' as possible solutions.

RIVM also said that it makes sense that as a single you also want to have physical contact.

"It is extra important that you minimise the risk of the coronavirus during intimacy and sex. Discuss how best to do this together. Please observe the rules surrounding the new coronavirus," according to the advisory.