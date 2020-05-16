STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin man charged with assisting offender in murder case in UK

The pair have been refused bail and the police said that the results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim are still awaited.

Published: 16th May 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin man in the UK has been charged with assisting an offender and remanded in custody in connection with a murder inquiry in south-west England.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, from Wolverhampton in central England, appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court along with a 27-year-old woman, who is charged with the murder of a woman whose remains were found in the Forest of Dean area of Gloucestershire earlier this week.

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of human remains in the Forest of Dean on the evening of Tuesday 12 May, the local Gloucestershire Police said in a statement.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, and of Salisbury Road, Birmingham has been charged with the murder of a woman on or before May 12, 2020.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, and of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton has been charged with assisting an offender on or before May 12, 2020, the statement added.

The pair have been refused bail and the police said that the results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim are still awaited.

The human remains of the unidentified woman had been discovered by the police in two suitcases close to a quarry near Coleford in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night.

Police were alerted after a member of the public reported suspicions about a vehicle due to its erratic driving.

The vehicle was located a short while later and two people were spoken to by officers, leading to the discovery of two suitcases containing the remains.

A post-mortem was found to be inconclusive and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of death, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
murder murder case in uk England
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp