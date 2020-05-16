STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spoke to PM Modi, sending 'quite a lot' of ventilators to India: Donald Trump

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that the US will donate ventilators to India to support the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 16th May 2020

Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday said that it is sending many ventilators to India to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.

"We are sending quite a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and we are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump said at the White House.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that the US will donate ventilators to India to support the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that both the United States and India are cooperating on vaccine development in order to beat the "invisible enemy."

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

India had last month allowed the export of millions of hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients in America and Trump had lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity".

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday announced a team to develop and manufacture a vaccine for the novel coronavirus at 'Warp Speed' and that the US will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of the vaccine by the end of this year.

He said the 'Operation Warp Speed' is evaluating 14 vaccine candidates and that USD 10 billion dollars will be put into the project, which will be run by a four-star Army general Gustave Perna and the former GlaxoSmithKline vaccine head Dr Moncef Slaoui.

Coronavirus
