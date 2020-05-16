STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

We reject 'threats and allegations' by Indian Army chief, says Pakistan

It claimed that these are part of India's "attempts to divert the world's attention" from Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday rejected what it called "threats and allegations" by Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane against it.

Responding to a question about the possibility of India facing a two-front war along the borders with China and Pakistan in New Delhi on Friday, Gen Naravane said that it is a possibility and that the country will have to remain prepared to deal with such a scenario.

"We reject Indian Army chief's recent comments levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It claimed that these are part of India's "attempts to divert the world's attention" from Jammu and Kashmir.

The FO also said that India's "attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia".

It is important for the world community to take cognizance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability, the FO added.

The ties between India and Pakistan strained following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Force.

The bilateral relations further nose-dived following the Indian goverment's abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp