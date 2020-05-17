STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports 13 new virus cases, total tally at 11,050

The agency says 9,888 of them have recovered and that 17,660 were under tests to determine whether they've contracted the virus.

Published: 17th May 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, South Korea

Health officials wearing protective gear prepare to spray disinfectant in a classroom in South Korea. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning.

The additional figures released on Sunday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national tally to 11,050 with 262 deaths.

After weeks of a slowdown of new cases, South Korea's daily jump marked an average of about 30 for several days, mostly associated with nightclubs in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district.

But the daily increase marked 19 on Saturday.

The disease control agency didn't immediately say how many of the 13 new cases were linked to nightlife spots in Itaewon.

