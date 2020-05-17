STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venezuela reports highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela's total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death.

Published: 17th May 2020

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CARACAS: Venezuela is reporting its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela's total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death.

Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.

While Venezuela has reported relatively few cases so far, health experts say its hospitals are especially vulnerable to being overwhelmed.

Venezuela is in a deep political and economic crisis that has left its health care system in a shamble.

President Nicolás Maduro ordered a nationwide lockdown shortly after the first cases, and he recently extended it until mid-June, hoping to contain the virus' spread.

Officials say that 35 of Saturday's cases involved people returning to Venezuela, including several on a flight from Peru.

