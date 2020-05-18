STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel PM Netanyahu thanks Narendra Modi for congratulatory message on forming new government

Israel's new government was sworn in on Sunday under Netanyahu, bringing an end to the longest political deadlock in the country's history which saw a caretaker government in charge for over 500 days

Published: 18th May 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu with PM Modi (Photo | PM of Israel, Twitter)

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu with PM Modi (Photo | PM of Israel, Twitter)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for congratulating him on forming the government for a record fifth time and vowed to continue to "strengthen" the "important" bilateral relationship.

Israel's new government was sworn in on Sunday under Netanyahu, bringing an end to the longest political deadlock in the country's history which saw a caretaker government in charge for over 500 days and three back-to-back general elections with no clear verdict.

The vote of confidence in the new government was passed with 73 votes in favour and 46 against in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament).

"Thank you, my dear friend, the Prime Minister of India! We will continue to strengthen the important relationship between us," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, responding to Modi's message on Sunday.

Earlier, Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty.

"Mazal Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English.

"I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government under a power-sharing agreement that would see the latter taking over the premiership on November 17, 2021.

The new government, which according to the coalition agreement, will see Gantz replace Netanyahu as the Prime Minister after 18 months.

Gantz will serve as Defense Minister until he is scheduled to take over as the Prime Minister in November next year.

He will till then have the title of 'Alternate Prime Minister', something that Netanyahu will take over from him after exchanging the baton.

The beleaguered Israeli prime minister, who surpassed Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion's record of the longest-serving Premier in the country's history last year in July, managed to hold on to his right-wing bloc amid three inconclusive polls to force his main rival Gantz to finally succumb to the demand of a broad national unity government.

Gantz campaigned on replacing Netanyahu due to the prime minister's indictment on graft charges, but dropped his opposition to sitting in a government with him after the latest elections again ended with no clear winner, citing the coronavirus pandemic and a desire to avoid a fourth round of voting.

The move led to the breakup of the Blue and White alliance, with Gantz being elected as Knesset speaker with the backing of Netanyahu's right-wing religious bloc as they negotiated the terms of the new government.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Likud and Blue and White on Wednesday evening released the policy principles of the new government, as instructed by Israel's Supreme Court.

The document said that the government will initially form an emergency cabinet to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and formulate a plan to bring Israel out of the accompanying economic crisis while rolling out a "socioeconomic safety net" and special programmes for citizens who are struggling financially.

PTI HM RS MRJ 05180930 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel PM Netanyahu Netanyahu government Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp