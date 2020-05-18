STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US to deport 161 Indians this week, special flight to take them to Punjab

Those on the list to be deported: 76 are from Haryana, followed by 56 from Punjab; 12 from Gujarat; five from Uttar Pradesh; four from Maharashtra ; two each from Kerala, Telengana and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Indian passport (Image used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  The United States this week will deport 161 Indian nationals, most of whom had entered the country from its southern border with Mexico and have exhausted all legal options.

A special chartered flight will take them to Punjab's Amritsar.

Among those on the list to be deported, the maximum 76 are from Haryana, followed by 56 from Punjab; 12 from Gujarat; five from Uttar Pradesh; four from Maharashtra ; two each from Kerala, Telengana and Tamil Nadu; and each from Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

According to Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director, North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), they are from among the 1,739 Indians languishing in 95 jails across the US.

They were arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE while trying to enter the United States illegally.

According to an ICE report, the US deported 611 Indian nationals in 2018, which rose over two-and-a-half times to 1,616 in 2019.

NAPA said among the 161 to be deported to India, three are women. The youngest of them are two 19-year-old youths from Haryana.

"The fate of the remaining Indians languishing in the US jails is still unknown," Chahal said.

Though there is no data to show from which Indian states those languishing in the US jails came, most of them are believed to be from North India.

Most detainees had asked for asylum, claiming that they experienced violence or persecution in their home country.

Over the past few years, US judges did not buy their argument and dismissed their applications.

Chahal, who has been working among them for years, alleged that there is a nexus of human traffickers and officials in north India, especially Punjab, who encourage young people to leave their homes and illegally enter the US.

These middlemen and agents charge Rs 35-50 lakh from each individual.

In a statement, Chahal urged the Punjab government and the Centre to take action against illegal agents.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indians deportation US deports
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp