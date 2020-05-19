STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

An antidote to coronavirus blues? A Picasso on your wall

Buyers have so far come from more than 100 countries, with the bulk sold in France, the United States, Switzerland and Italy.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Raffle organizers Peri Cochin, left, and Arabenne Reille put the painting 'Nature morte' by Picasso in its frame at Christie's auction house, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Paris. (Photo | AP)

Raffle organizers Peri Cochin, left, and Arabenne Reille put the painting 'Nature morte' by Picasso in its frame at Christie's auction house, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LE PECQ: How’s this as an antidote for coronavirus blues: A genuine painting by Pablo Picasso on your wall.

After an eight-week delay caused by France’s COVID-19 lockdown, the Christie’s auction house in Paris is hosting a raffle draw Wednesday for “Nature Morte,” an oil on canvas that Picasso painted in 1921.

Proceeds will help provide villagers in Cameroon, Madagascar and Morocco with water — a basic need more essential than ever now for people to wash and protect themselves against the global pandemic.

Raffle organizers say they have already raised 5 million euros ($5.4 million) by selling 50,000 tickets online for 100 euros ($109) each. Their hoped-for sales target was 200,000 tickets, but the coronavirus crisis complicated the task.

Buyers have so far come from more than 100 countries, with the bulk sold in France, the United States, Switzerland and Italy. The winner of a similar raffle in 2013 was a 25-year-old fire sprinkler worker from Pennsylvania.

“I hope this time it will be won by, maybe, somebody who is living elsewhere, for example South America or the Middle East. Just to diversify. It is good that Picasso has spread all over the world," said David Nahmad, the billionaire art dealer who supplied the painting for the raffle at what he says is a knock-down price.

ALSO READ | Beaches, nightclubs? Europe mulls how to get tourists back

Originally, raffle organizers promised to pay 1 million euros ($1.09 million) for the work which Nahmad says is worth “at least two, three times” that. But he told The Associated Press in an interview this week that he is now dropping the price to 900,000 euros to support the cause.

“With the pandemic around the world and viruses, everybody must be clean, and to have clean water is so important," Nahmad said. “I appreciate all the people who have been generous and because of that I am going to give a deduction from my part, on the Picasso, of 100,000 euros to help in this particular difficult moment.”

Organizers decided to pay Nahmad for the painting, rather than push for a free donation, because they hope to encourage other collectors or galleries to also part with Picasso works for future charity raffles.

Nahmad, one of the art world's most influential dealers, says he owns about 300 works by Picasso, the largest collection in private hands. “Nature Morte" is the smallest of his Picassos. The still life, which is signed “Picasso,” shows a newspaper and a glass of absinthe on a wood table. The Spanish genius was a new father, to Paulo, with his Russian first wife Olga Khokhlova and was months shy of his 40th birthday when he completed the painting in June 1921.

Nahmad believes the artist, who died in 1973, would have been thrilled by the prospect of the raffle winner picking up one of his paintings for 100 euros.

“He always wanted to be reasonably priced, that everybody can afford to buy Picasso,” Nahmad said. "He wanted to be helpful to everybody."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Pablo Picasso coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
Gallery
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp