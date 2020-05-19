STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan repatriates 274 students after four months from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

The repatriation came almost four months after hundreds of stranded Pakistani students in Wuhan in early February made desperate pleas to the Imran Khan government to evacuate them.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has finally repatriated over 270 students stranded in China's Wuhan city -- the epicentre of the coronavirus -- since the outbreak of the pandemic there in December.

The repatriation came almost four months after hundreds of stranded Pakistani students in Wuhan in early February made desperate pleas to the Imran Khan government to evacuate them from China's worst-affected Hubei province, urging his administration to take a leaf out of India's book.

India that time had airlifted 654 people, including seven Maldivians, from Wuhan.

However, the Pakistan government rejected their pleas, saying that it was not in the interest of the students and the country.

India at that time had said that it can consider evacuating the students "if such a situation arises" and resources are available.

A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Monday flew the stranded students from Tianhe Airport in Wuhan.

"A special PIA flight carrying 274 Pakistani students from Wuhan city in China arrived in Islamabad last evening.

"During the period of lockdown in Wuhan, the Chinese authorities took extraordinary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Pakistani students," the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two officers from the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing were also dispatched to Wuhan to look after the well-being of the students, it said.

Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, said the students had suffered a lot and a subsidy of Rs 50,000 per ticket was given to them as a gesture to thank them for their cooperation.

"Thank you to everyone at PIA and foreign office for coming together to make this happen," Bukhari tweeted.

Last week, Bukhari announced that Pakistan would send its first flight on May 18 to repatriate students from Wuhan.

The Foreign Office appreciated the efforts of the government and people of China for extending full support and co-operation to Pakistani students, as the Wuhan city defeated the COVID-19.

It also recalled President Xi Jinping's telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 20 during which the Chinese leader reaffirmed that his country will treat Pakistani students as "our own".

Pakistan is facing the challenge of bringing back thousands of its citizens from different parts of the world.

According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, over 110,000 Pakistanis from across the world want to come back and the government is trying its best to facilitate their repatriation.

A special PIA flight carrying 257 stranded Pakistani nationals from Iraq arrived in Islamabad on Saturday.

Pakistan has reported nearly 44,000 cases of coronavirus and 939 deaths due to the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Wuhan coronavirus Pakistan rescue flights COVID 19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
Gallery
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp