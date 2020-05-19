STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka will withdraw from any international forum if 'war heroes' targeted: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The UN rights body has passed three successive resolutions since 2013 calling for war crimes investigations on both government troops and the LTTE.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday warned that Sri Lanka will not hesitate to withdraw from any international forum if the country's "war heroes" were targeted or harassed as he addressed the 11th anniversary of the end of the over three-decade long civil war against the LTTE.

Tamil separatist group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which led an armed rebellion for over three decades against the Sri Lankan government to set up a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern province of the island nation was defeated by the Sri Lankan Army on May 19, 2009.

"Our troops were up against the world's most feared terrorist group who paid no respect to the law.

"Even the world's most powerful countries have told that they would not subject their troops to be harassed by anyone," said Rajapaksa, who spearheaded the military campaign then as the top defence ministry bureaucrat.

"As such, in a small country like ours where our war heroes have sacrificed so much, I will not allow anyone or organisation to put pressure on them and harass them.

"We will not hesitate to withdraw from any organisation or agency if our war heroes are targeted," Rajapaksa said at the War Heroe's Day, marking the 11th anniversary of the military victory over the LTTE.

Sri Lankan troops under the president's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency faced war crimes allegations for their conduct in the final phase of the bloody armed campaign which ended on May 19, 2009.

The UN rights body has passed three successive resolutions since 2013 calling for war crimes investigations on both government troops and the LTTE.

The previous Mahinda Rajapaksa government refused to cooperate with the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) mechanism to probe the war crimes allegations against the troops.

With his defeat in the 2015 election, his successor Maithripala Sirisena's government agreed to cooperate with the UNHRC and even co-sponsored the last resolution in September 2015.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was highly critical of the Sirisena government's co-sponsoring of the resolution, and had vowed to withdraw from the UNHRC resolutions in the run up to the presidential election held in November, which culminated in his landslide victory.

The formal end to the bloody separatist war was signalled on May 19, 2009 with the discovery of the body of the feared LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabakaran.

Sri Lanka's human rights record, particularly over the impunity enjoyed by law enforcement officers, has been the subject of international condemnation.

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an international probe into the alleged war crimes during the military conflict with the LTTE.

According to the government figures, around 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts, including the war with Lankan Tamils which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gotabaya Rajapaksa LTTE Sri Lanka Sri Lanka civil war
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
Gallery
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp