Cambridge University to hold only online lectures for 2020-2021 school year

The pandemic has already upended student life. Cambridge moved all its teaching online in March, and exams are being held remotely.

Published: 20th May 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of Cambridge University for representational purpose

By PTI

LONDON: Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says all lectures will be held virtually and streamed online until summer 2021.

Cambridge says it may be possible to hold tutorials and other teaching in small groups - a key part of the university's system - when the new academic year starts in October, as long as social distancing can be followed.

British universities are warning they will face a financial crisis if students decide they don't want to pay tuition fees - currently 9,250 a year (USD 11,300) in England - for a virtual experience.

Lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed because of the pandemic have also cut off the flow of international students, who pay higher fees and form a major source of income for UK universities.

