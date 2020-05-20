STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's woman legislator succumbs to coronavirus

Shaheen Raza, 60, was admitted to the Mayo hospital in Lahore a few days ago after she was tested positive for the coronavirus.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A 60-year-old woman legislator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Punjab province died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, making her the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus that has killed over 900 others in Pakistan.

Her health deteriorated over the weekend following which she was put on ventilator, Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf said.

However, Raza succumbed to the viral infection in the hospital on Wednesday, he said. She was also suffering from other diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes and her situation deteriorated fast, officials said.

Prior to developing coronavirus symptoms, Raza had been inspecting various quarantine centres.

Raza was the only PTI member from Gujranwala district in the Punjab Assembly. She was elected on a special seat in 2018.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow at her demise.

Earlier, many Pakistani politicians -- including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Pakistan Peoples Party legislator in Sindh Assembly Saeed Ghani -- had contracted the virus, but all of them recovered.

Pakistan has recorded over 45,895 coronavirus cases and more than 980 deaths.

