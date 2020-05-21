STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin physician in New York dies of COVID-19 complications

Dr Sudheer S Chauhan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was battling for his life for the past few weeks.

Published: 21st May 2020 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sudheer S Chauhan

Dr Sudheer S Chauhan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin physician here has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, American Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI) said on Wednesday. Dr Sudheer S Chauhan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was battling for his life for the past few weeks.

He died of complications from the illness on May 19, AAPI's Media Coordinator Ajay Ghosh said in a statement . Chauhan was an Internal Medicine Physician and Associate Program Director IM Residency Program at Jamaica Hospital in New York.

His daughter Sneh Chauhan said in the AAPI release that his "unique, kind, gentle and caring spirit" will be missed. Chauhan had received his graduate medical education from GSUM Medical College, University of Kanpur, India in 1972.

He was chief resident in Internal Medicine at Jamaica Hospital and graduated in 1997. A Board Certified physician in Internal Medicine, he also received citations from Royal College of Physicians and FACP from American College of Physicians.

Earlier this month, an Indian-origin father-daughter duo both doctors in New Jersey passed away due to COVID19, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy describing the demise of the "healthcare heroes" who dedicated their lives to helping others as "particularly tough".

"Both, 78-year-old Dr Satyender Dev Khanna, and 43-year-old Dr. Priya Khanna,  dedicated their lives to helping others and we lost both of them to COVID-19," Murphy said during a press conference last week, saying their demise is a "particularly tough one.

"We have a proud moment, it is (also) a scary moment; it is a mixed feeling, but this virus is a deadly virus," AAPI President Dr. Suresh Reddy said, describing the situation under which the physicians of Indian Origin serving people infected with the virus.

"They tend to work disproportionately in areas that are medically underserved like rural and inner city areas taking on a heavier workload with patients who are more ill. We are definitely in the frontline fighting this deadly battle," against the coronavirus, Reddy said.

Dr. Seema Arora, Chairwoman of AAPI's Board of Trustees, said that coronavirus has placed the entire healthcare sector, and in particular the Indian American medical fraternity at the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic. AAPI said that Indian-Americans constitute less than one per cent of the country's population, but they account for nine per cent of the American doctors and physicians.

One out of every seven doctors serving in the US is of Indian heritage, providing medical care to over 40 million of US population. There are about 80,000 practicing Indian American physicians who are at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The organisation said that also, there are around 40,000 medical students, residents, and fellows of Indian origin in this country who are supporting many of the hospitals affected by the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAPI Indian doctor death Indian doctor US COVID19 Coronavirus Dr Sudheer S Chauhan
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp